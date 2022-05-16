Ocala pastor speaks on safety in wake of California church shooting

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - As many Americans learned this weekend, gun violence can happen anywhere. At the grocery store, a sports game, the flea market, or at a place of worship. This time, 44 people are dead or injured after four separate mass shootings in Buffalo, Milwaukee, Houston, and the Metro area of Los Angeles.

We don’t need gun control. We just need to avoid churches, malls, supermarkets, mosques, concerts, synagogues, cinemas, parks, pre-schools, middle schools, high schools, college campuses, mass transportation, the outdoors in general… (1/513) — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) May 15, 2022

Mass shootings are believed to have started as early as 1891, according to research at the University of Texas. Based on her studies in 2016, then Ph.D. student Maria Esther Hammack reported “it is a painful task to examine the histories of these incidents, it is important that we do, for there may be many lessons to be learned from them.”

The idea that it could happen anywhere - the mall, school, grocery store, or church - is something that’s on the minds of many, including the lead pastor of College Road Baptist Church, Alan Cotney.

“With the increase in violence in churches and schools, it certainly was another reason for us to consider strengthening our safety teams,” he said.

What started out as traffic control at college road baptist church, has evolved into a security and medical team, not from an incident that happened at the church, but as a precaution.

“Part of our responsibility is to protect the congregation, now that primarily means doctrinal purity and teaching but it also means that while they’re here physically we want to make sure that they are protected and safe as well,” said Cotney.

The security team is made up of current and former law enforcement as well as former military, Cotney said. The same is for the church’s medical team, which includes paramedics and nurses.

A safety plan in case what happened in California happens in Ocala.

