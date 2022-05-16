Officials in the city of Belleview are hosting a home safety class

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials are holding a home safety class in the city of Belleview.

Belleview officials are joining the Florida Department of Health officials and Marion County officials.

This class is for parents, caregivers, and grandparents.

You can learn ways to avoid toddler accidents and falls in the home.

This class will be held at the Belleview Community Center from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m.

