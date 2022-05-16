Advertisement

Six students from Alachua County win the National Merit Scholarship

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Six Alachua County public school students are among 25 hundred nationwide to win a national merit scholarship this year.

Angela Chen, Erick Jiang, and Xiya Zhou from Buchholz High School and Rachel Parks, Atharva Pathak, and William Wang from Eastside High School were our local winners of the scholarship.

The 25 hundred dollar scholarship is awarded to students who make the cut based on their college entrance exam scores, awards, honors, leadership activities, and more.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

