“These things can be replaced, people can’t”: Owner speaks out after fire destroys Alachua mobile home

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - A fire ripped through a mobile home in Alachua on Sunday around 6:30 pm. Crews with Alachua County Fire Rescue, Newberry Fire Dept., and High Springs Fire Rescue all responded to the scene on NW 102nd Ave.

“These things can be replaced, people can’t,” said Carl Gill, owner of the home. He said he permanently lives in St. Augustine, but also had a home in Alachua.

“The place is not what I thought it would be after this amount of time. I thought it would’ve been a lot cleaner.”

Fire officials said when they arrived on the scene the home was engulfed in flames.

“They had to do preventative measures to keep the fire from spreading to the wooded areas around the home and also neighboring homes,” said Michael Cowart, Assistant Fire Chief for Alachua County Fire Rescue.

Gill said he believes two people that he knew were at his home are responsible for starting the fire.

“They had been burning some boxes and some trash in front of the house, which I’m sure was against whatever rules are in place, and it got out of control,” said Gill.

Fire officials said the home’s location, on a small dirt road, posed a problem.

“So units had to do what we call a rural hitch, which is where the first arriving fire unit goes down to the scene and then leaves a line to where tankers can supply them water up by the road,” said Cowart.

He said officials are still investigating to confirm the cause of the fire.

RELATED STORY: Mobile home destroyed in fire in Alachua

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.