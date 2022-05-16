The Tri-Country Outreach Food Pantry is having a food distribution in Chiefland
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 6:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - The Tri-County Outreach Food Pantry is holding a food distribution.
This distribution is being held at 708 North Main Street in Chiefland.
This event goes from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
