The Tri-Country Outreach Food Pantry is having a food distribution in Chiefland(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 6:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - The Tri-County Outreach Food Pantry is holding a food distribution.

This distribution is being held at 708 North Main Street in Chiefland.

This event goes from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

