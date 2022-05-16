The Tri-Country Outreach Food Pantry is having a food distribution in Chiefland

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - The Tri-County Outreach Food Pantry is holding a food distribution.

This distribution is being held at 708 North Main Street in Chiefland.

This event goes from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

TRENDING STORY: Gainesville woman charged with battery and abuse of a child

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.