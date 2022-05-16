UF hires Samantha Bohon as head soccer coach

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The University of Florida has found the new leader of its soccer program, hiring Samantha Bohon as head coach on Monday. Bohon is a native Floridian who comes to Gainesville after spending the last `15 years at Embry-Riddle, where she won multiple conference titles and oversaw the program’s transition from NAIA to Division II.

Bohon also has previous experience in the SEC, having served as an assistant coach at Tennessee form 2001-05.

Bohon becomes the third head coach in program history, and she takes over for Tony Amato, who was fired after one season on the job. Florida, a proud program with 14 SEC titles and one national championship to its name, has been under .500 in each of the last two years. The Gators begin their 28th season of play in 2022.

