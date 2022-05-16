The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City council members go back to work in the search for a permanent city manager.

On Monday, search firm head Renee Narloch is scheduled to answer questions about how to move forward.

Soaring power generation rates are forcing the hand of city officials in Ocala.

On Tuesday, the city council is considering a proposal to raise the city’s power cost adjustment for electricity for the second time this year.

They hadn’t raised the PCA since 2017.

Florida Realtors announces home sales numbers for April on Thursday.

The number of sales has evened out in recent months, but prices have skyrocketed, led by cash sales.

Friday, the state releases the unemployment rate for April, updating jobless numbers at near-historic lows.

