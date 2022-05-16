Advertisement

The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 2:11 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City council members go back to work in the search for a permanent city manager.

On Monday, search firm head Renee Narloch is scheduled to answer questions about how to move forward.

Soaring power generation rates are forcing the hand of city officials in Ocala.

On Tuesday, the city council is considering a proposal to raise the city’s power cost adjustment for electricity for the second time this year.

They hadn’t raised the PCA since 2017.

Florida Realtors announces home sales numbers for April on Thursday.

The number of sales has evened out in recent months, but prices have skyrocketed, led by cash sales.

Friday, the state releases the unemployment rate for April, updating jobless numbers at near-historic lows.

RELATED STORY: The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
No one was injured, but witnesses were shocked this happened in their neighborhood.
Four teens including two out on bond for manslaughter in Belleview were arrested for a drive-by shooting in Ocala
“I look outside and there’s 20 people out there with helmets and guns:” Witnesses react to Live...
“I look outside and there’s 20 people out there with helmets and guns”: Witnesses react to Live Oak father and son arrested by FBI agents
(FILE)
Florida Migration Report shows hundreds of people moving to Ocala
Holly Heights Shooting
Breaking: Two injured, two detained after shooting in Holly Heights

Latest News

The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
Ocala CEP highlights an Ocala rehab hospital
Ocala CEP highlights an Ocala rehab hospital
Ocala CEP highlights an Ocala rehab hospital
Ocala CEP highlights an Ocala rehab hospital
The StabbaTones Chorus performs Jewish songs in Gainesville
The StabbaTones Chorus performs Jewish songs in Gainesville