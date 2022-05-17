The 12th Habitat House will be leaving for its permanent home

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The 12th habitat house, Santa Fe College students built, is leaving campus.

Students in the construction management program are moving the house to its permanent home.

This Habitat for Humanity house has been under construction for over a decade.

The moving crew will be at the Charles R Perry Construction Center Building O at 8 a.m.

The house is being moved to 1400 Block of NE 4th Ave in Gainesville.

