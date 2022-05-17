Advertisement

The 12th Habitat House will be leaving for its permanent home

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 6:11 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The 12th habitat house, Santa Fe College students built, is leaving campus.

Students in the construction management program are moving the house to its permanent home.

This Habitat for Humanity house has been under construction for over a decade.

The moving crew will be at the Charles R Perry Construction Center Building O at 8 a.m.

The house is being moved to 1400 Block of NE 4th Ave in Gainesville.

