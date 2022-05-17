Advertisement

The Alachua County public schools hippy program is hosting a graduation for parents and children

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Public Schools Hippy Program is hosting an event.

A graduation is being for parents and children.

Several Gainesville community partners donated to make this event happen.

The hippy graduation will be at Sweetwater Inn at 1 p.m.

