Applications are open for long-time Alachua County “CHOICES” grant

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Nearly half a million dollars is being offered through a grant to health care providers in Alachua County but it comes with conditions.

“Everyone asks for more money than what was available,” said Alachua County CHOICES Program Manager, Cindy Bishop.

$465,000 is being offered in 2023 to 2025 ‘CHOICES’ grant award. Only health care providers who serve people who fall below 150% of the federal poverty line are eligible to apply. Providers who apply are ranked on their budget plan, impact, stability and support. That ranking determines how much grant money a provider gets but that also depends on how many applications are approved.

RELATED STORY: Alachua County announces CHOICES grant program

“Let’s say that, agency asks for $150,000 but they only qualified at 50% of their ask, so right now, that puts them at $75,000 award from the grant review committee,” said Bishop.

Funding is disbursed over a three-year period and requests can only be for behavioral health, dental and oral health or primary and specialty medical care.

The county’s grant review committee will start ranking applications starting on June 10 and last until July 1st. From there, Alachua county commissioners are expected to make a decision on who receives the grant starting in early August.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.