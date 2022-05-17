The city of Ocala is adding two more electric vehicles

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Ocala is recharging its fleet of garbage trucks with two more electric vehicles.

Ocala will be purchasing the vehicles from Mack Trucks, according to a company website.

City leaders unveiled their first electric sanitation trucks last summer.

John King with the city was quoted as saying each existing diesel truck costs $175 a day in fuel, but the new electric vehicles will only cost $30.

The new mack vehicles can pick up waste either with front or side loading devices.

