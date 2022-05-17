The city of Ocala is adding two more electric vehicles
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Ocala is recharging its fleet of garbage trucks with two more electric vehicles.
Ocala will be purchasing the vehicles from Mack Trucks, according to a company website.
City leaders unveiled their first electric sanitation trucks last summer.
John King with the city was quoted as saying each existing diesel truck costs $175 a day in fuel, but the new electric vehicles will only cost $30.
The new mack vehicles can pick up waste either with front or side loading devices.
