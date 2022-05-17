Advertisement

The city of Ocala is adding two more electric vehicles

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 1:22 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Ocala is recharging its fleet of garbage trucks with two more electric vehicles.

Ocala will be purchasing the vehicles from Mack Trucks, according to a company website.

City leaders unveiled their first electric sanitation trucks last summer.

TRENDING STORY: Lake City council members are headed in a new direction to fill the open city manager position

John King with the city was quoted as saying each existing diesel truck costs $175 a day in fuel, but the new electric vehicles will only cost $30.

The new mack vehicles can pick up waste either with front or side loading devices.

