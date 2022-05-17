Columbia wins region title on walk-off sacrifice fly

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -The Columbia Tigers are bound for the state semifinals for the first time after surviving a wild Class 5A region title game on Monday versus Lincoln, 7-6. The Tigers won it on a sacrifice fly by Ty Floyd in the bottom of the seventh.

Columbia led most the night and took a 4-2 lead into the top of the seventh. That’s when the dramatics began. The Trojans pulled to within 4-3, and then with the bases loaded and two outs, Andrew Wallace hit a sharp liner to right that Branson Mann dove and missed, allowing all three runners to score. Lincoln took a 6-4 lead.

Columbia rallied in the bottom of the seventh and loaded the bases with nobody out. Brayden Thomas hit a clutch two-run single to score Chandler Howard and Bynton Edge to tie the game, 6-6. The bases were once again loaded one out later, setting up Floyd’s heroics.

The Tigers move on to play in the Class 5A state semifinals against Eau Gallie Thursday at 4 p.m. in Fort Myers.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.