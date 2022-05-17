Advertisement

Countryside Christian honors six-man football state champions

Minutemen won title last season after starting the year 0-2
Members of the 2021 six-man champions receive championship rings
By Kevin Wells
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The term state champions sure has a nice ring to it. Now, the Countryside Christian School football team has some bling to match their accomplishment.

The Minutemen were honored and presented with championship rings at the school’s all-sports award ceremony on Monday for capturing the six-man state title last fall.

Countryside’s high school enrollment is right around 75. The football roster had 16 players for its run to the title. All players on the field are tackle-eligible in six-man football.

And although it’s the memories that truly last a lifetime, it doesn’t hurt to have some documentation of your team’s ride to state glory.

“It feels good to finally get one in football, a sport I’ve been playing since middle school,” said quarterback / linebacker Tyler Keith. “It’s just a dream come true.”

“I don’t know what to think still, It’s still unreal,” said quarterback / running back Logan Sauder. “I’ll keep it in a box and don’t let it get scratched, I guess.”

Countryside Christian ended last season on a seven-game winning streak after dropping its first two games.

