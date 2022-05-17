Advertisement

Dixie County officials hosting Hurricane Preparedness Expo

Hurricane Laura (2020) in the Gulf of Mexico
Hurricane Laura (2020) in the Gulf of Mexico(NOAA)
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Dixie County EMS is hosting a Hurricane Preparedness Expo.

The event is taking place at the Dixie County School Board Meeting Room in Old Town.

That’s 841 Southeast Highway 349.

Various vendors and county emergency responders will be explaining best practices ahead of hurricane season until 2 pm.

