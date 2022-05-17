Dixie County officials hosting Hurricane Preparedness Expo

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Dixie County EMS is hosting a Hurricane Preparedness Expo.

The event is taking place at the Dixie County School Board Meeting Room in Old Town.

That’s 841 Southeast Highway 349.

Various vendors and county emergency responders will be explaining best practices ahead of hurricane season until 2 pm.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.