Gainesville mayoral candidates David Arreola and Harvey Ward are encouraging the use of masks again

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two Gainesville mayoral candidates have tested positive for COVID-19 and now, they are encouraging mask use again.

Commissioners David Arreola and Harvey Ward have both contracted COVID-19.

Ward says as covid cases rise in North Central Florida, mask mandates should return.

Arreola says he never stopped wearing masks.

“I’ve always regularly worn a mask indoors and I think this is really just a humbling experience that shows you just have to focus on doing the right things,” said Arreola.

“I hope that schools can go back to those policies. I know that’s terribly controversial for some reason but the fact is if your kids catch it,” said Ward. “There is a good chance you will catch it.”

We reached out to mayoral candidate and former GRU general manager Ed Bielarski who says it is not the place of politicians to force people to mask up.

“I abide by the CDC guidelines and when there is a question as to individual medical conditions I don’t play a doctor anywhere,” said Bielarski. “I think you ought to seek advice to a medical professional.”

City leaders say they are hopeful they will have a quorum for their regularly scheduled commission meeting on Thursday.

