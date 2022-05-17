The Greater Gainesville Chamber of Commerce is having a wrap-up breakfast with the Alachua Legislative Delegation

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Greater Gainesville Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Alachua Legislative Delegation.

This event is a post-session wrap-up breakfast with the delegation.

TRENDING STORY: “These things can be replaced, people can’t”: Owner speaks out after fire destroys Alachua mobile home

You can meet state legislators and learn more about important issues.

This event will be held at 1908 Grand, 215 Main Street from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.