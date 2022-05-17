Greater Gainesville Chamber hosts breakfast panel with North-Central Florida lawmakers

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Greater Gainesville Chamber hosted a wrap-up breakfast as the 2022 legislative session comes to a close.

Representative Chuck Clemons led a panel featuring Senator Keith Perry, Representative Yvonne Hayes-Hinson, and Representative Chuck Brannan.

Alford’s resignation is one of the many issues discussed by North-Central Florida lawmakers today.

Hayes-Hinson says the practice of representation outside of a district has been happening for far too long and needs to stop.

Hayes-Hinson said “there was a time there was an open seat to run for and I said that’s not in my district I’m not running for a seat not in my district. It takes your own conscience and research to know where your district is.”

Alachua County residents also got to hear Chuck Clemons on the issue of representation outside of a district.

Chuck Clemons said, “the first thing you do when you’re running for office is where do I live and which district would I like to run for and that’s what you do. It seems between the Alachua County school and commission there seems to be a misunderstanding or a disregard for what the rules are.”

Clemons said he’s looking forward to giving Alachua County voters the opportunity to elect single-member districts.

Alachua County voters will have the final say on the November 8th election.

