Advertisement

Greater Gainesville Chamber hosts breakfast panel with North-Central Florida lawmakers

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Greater Gainesville Chamber hosted a wrap-up breakfast as the 2022 legislative session comes to a close.

Representative Chuck Clemons led a panel featuring Senator Keith Perry, Representative Yvonne Hayes-Hinson, and Representative Chuck Brannan.

Alford’s resignation is one of the many issues discussed by North-Central Florida lawmakers today.

Hayes-Hinson says the practice of representation outside of a district has been happening for far too long and needs to stop.

Hayes-Hinson said “there was a time there was an open seat to run for and I said that’s not in my district I’m not running for a seat not in my district. It takes your own conscience and research to know where your district is.”

Alachua County residents also got to hear Chuck Clemons on the issue of representation outside of a district.

Chuck Clemons said, “the first thing you do when you’re running for office is where do I live and which district would I like to run for and that’s what you do. It seems between the Alachua County school and commission there seems to be a misunderstanding or a disregard for what the rules are.”

Clemons said he’s looking forward to giving Alachua County voters the opportunity to elect single-member districts.

Alachua County voters will have the final say on the November 8th election.

TRENDING STORY: Gainesville mayoral candidates David Arreola and Harvey Ward are encouraging the use of masks again

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
No one was injured, but witnesses were shocked this happened in their neighborhood.
Four teens including two out on bond for manslaughter in Belleview were arrested for a drive-by shooting in Ocala
(FILE)
Florida Migration Report shows hundreds of people moving to Ocala
“I look outside and there’s 20 people out there with helmets and guns:” Witnesses react to Live...
“I look outside and there’s 20 people out there with helmets and guns”: Witnesses react to Live Oak father and son arrested by FBI agents
Holly Heights Shooting
Breaking: Two injured, two detained after shooting in Holly Heights

Latest News

Ocala resident jailed on thirty child porn charges
Ocala man jailed on child pornography charges
Ocala man arrested on child porn charges
Community Support services
Applications are open for long-time Alachua County “CHOICES” grant
Community Support services
Applications are open for long-time Alachua County “CHOICES” grant
Judge rules City of Ocala to repay citizens $79 million dollars for illegally collected fire...
Judge rules City of Ocala to repay citizens $79 million dollars for illegally collected fire fee tax