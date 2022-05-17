Advertisement

High Springs CRA hosts ‘social soiree’ to share Downtown strategic plan

By Ruelle Fludd
May. 17, 2022
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) -High Springs city leaders say changes are coming to Downtown and they are asking business leaders to share their thoughts.

At the Opera House in Downtown High Springs, city staff will talk about their plans for the downtown strategic plan Tuesday evening. City leaders say people can mostly expect to hear changes to the traffic pattern on Main Street. They’re calling it the “Inaugural social soiree” and it’s open to the public.

“High springs is home to my family and it has been for a long time and I’m proud to be a part of it and try and help balance the change between who we are, who we were and where we’re going,” said High Springs Community Redevelopment Coordinator, David Sutton. “Just like every other city, growth is inevitable, the key is how do you manage the growth.”

Tuesday evening’s event starts at 6:30 and features special guest, Joe Cirulli, owner of Gainesville Health and Fitness.

