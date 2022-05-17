Advertisement

Johnny Cash water tower mural leaks from curious spot

The shot hit the mural of Cash in the groin area, causing water to spurt out.
The shot hit the mural of Cash in the groin area, causing water to spurt out.(KATV via CNN Newsource)
By KATV staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGSLAND, Ark, (KATV) – A water tower in Arkansas that features a mural of country music legend Johnny Cash is going viral after it was damaged by gunfire.

It’s not the vandalism, however, but where the shot landed that has people talking.

The shot hit the mural of Cash in the groin area, causing water to spurt out.

The water tower is reportedly still leaking as crews work to make repairs.

Officials in Kingsland, the birthplace of Cash, spent $300,000 just last year refurbishing the water tower.

Police have not yet made an arrest in the case or said why the mural was vandalized.

Copyright 2022 KATV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
No one was injured, but witnesses were shocked this happened in their neighborhood.
Four teens including two out on bond for manslaughter in Belleview were arrested for a drive-by shooting in Ocala
(FILE)
Florida Migration Report shows hundreds of people moving to Ocala
“I look outside and there’s 20 people out there with helmets and guns:” Witnesses react to Live...
“I look outside and there’s 20 people out there with helmets and guns”: Witnesses react to Live Oak father and son arrested by FBI agents
Holly Heights Shooting
Breaking: Two injured, two detained after shooting in Holly Heights

Latest News

Preliminary figures released Tuesday show that 42,915 people died in traffic crashes last year,...
Nearly 43,000 people died in traffic crashes last year, a 10.5% jump from 2020
Anthony Johnson, 32, was booked on a felony charge of promoting prostitution and bonded out.
Man tells undercover detective she has ‘potential for prostitution,’ police say
Hurricane Laura (2020) in the Gulf of Mexico
Dixie County officials hosting Hurricane Preparedness Expo
Michael Sussmann is accused of misleading the FBI’s then-general counsel, James Baker, during a...
Clinton campaign lawyer sought to ‘use’ FBI, prosecutor says
President Joe Biden presented public safety officer medals of valor at the White House. (POOL)
In Buffalo, Biden condemns racism, mourns new victims