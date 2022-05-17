Judge rules City of Ocala to repay citizens $79 million dollars for illegally collected fire fee tax

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A judge ruled that the City of Ocala must repay some citizens for an illegal fire fee they collected for more than a decade.

Court documents show that between 2006 and 2010 the Ocala City council went back and forth on whether or not to establish a fire fee to offset a portion of the general operating costs of the fire department. They ultimately decided to implement such an ordinance.

In 2013, Discount Sleep of Ocala sent a letter to the city asking them to stop the collection of the fire fee. It’s been an ongoing battle until now.

In Oct. last year, an Ocala judge finally ordered the city to put more than $79 million dollars in a “common fund” to repay fees, costs, and refunds. The court held its final hearing on the matter on May 10, 2022. On Monday, Marion County Circuit Judge Robert W. Hodges outlined exactly how the money should be divided.

Attorneys and legal staff will get a little more than $6 million dollars from the pot.

RELATED STORY: City of Ocala to pay nearly $80 million to common fund as court deemed fire service fee unconstitutional

The city now has less than 60 days to start paying back these illegally collected funds. People who lived in Ocala at any time from Feb. 2010 until the early part of 2021 will receive settlement money.

Each person can expect to see a refund of about 91% of the amount they paid. The amount will vary depending on the length of time the person resided within city limits.

The court explained that if a person paid $1,000 their refund would be $915.97.

Checks will be valid for 180 days from the date it is issued.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.