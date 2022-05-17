Lake City council members are headed in a new direction to fill the open city manager position

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - “It has become very daunting”, that is the feeling of both residents and city council members as the search for city manager moves into month ten.

“I am feeling discouraged because we don’t have a viable candidate yet to sit in this position. It is leaving our city in precarious position” said Lake City resident, Jacqueline Dupree.

City council members’ goal is to get the city out of that position as they heard an update from headhunter Renee Narloch on the search process.

“We’re doing some additional outreach with candidates and the resumes are coming in steady I would say” said Narloch.

Narloch said she now has six applicants for city council members to review their resumes.

She personally recommended two, one being the current city manager of Surfside.

The other is is the CEO of a utilities authority.

“Let us see everything that you have because maybe we will see something you don’t see. So that gives me a little bit of hope but since this process has been going on for so long I’m still like oh my goodness can we get to it already” said Dupree.

The council will now set up interviews with their finalists.

“I just want someone with as much experience as we can. It’s not necessarily has to be all in city management experience, it can be in just management experience” said Mayor Stephen Witt.

The search for yet another position will begin shortly, after City Attorney Fred Koberlein sent in his letter of resignation last week.

“Id like somebody local because we do have a lot of business for a small community so there are some good qualified attorneys in this area so I think we will get a good candidate.

Koberlein will leave the position in November and Mayor Witt hopes to already have it filled before then.

Until then, the open city manager position is still top priority.

