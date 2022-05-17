Marion County Fire Crews battle brush fire near Ocala

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County fire rescue crews are battling a large brush fire in the area of Maricamp Road.

Firefighters are asking people to avoid the area as they work to contain the blaze.

They say debris piles owned by D and G Solutions caught fire.

Fire crews say the fire is contained to the four acre property.

Marion County Sheriff’s deputies say some residents are experiencing water shortages due to the firefighting effort.

