Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies searching for Summerfield man

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for a missing man from Summerfield.

Deputies say Glenn Sayre was last seen at 2 pm on Southeast 176th Street.

He was driving a 2017 Lincoln MKX and wearing a green or yellow t-shirt and blue jeans.

They say Glenn has dementia which makes his family concerned for his safety.

