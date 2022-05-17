Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies searching for Summerfield man
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for a missing man from Summerfield.
Deputies say Glenn Sayre was last seen at 2 pm on Southeast 176th Street.
He was driving a 2017 Lincoln MKX and wearing a green or yellow t-shirt and blue jeans.
They say Glenn has dementia which makes his family concerned for his safety.
