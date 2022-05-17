Advertisement

North Central Florida Treasures: Limoge condensed milk container for fine china

This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins explains the uniqueness of having limoge fine china set in the 1900′s.
By WCJB Staff
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins explains the uniqueness of having limoge fine china set in the 1900′s.

RELATED STORY: North Central Florida Treasures: The Fisherman by Chope

In the mid 1850′s condensed milk was invented, however having a can of milk on the dinner table was not appealing, so fine china sets became

popular for high class at the time to cover the metal container in which to milk was in.

This fine china set was often matched to the other china pieces owned and often hand painted, the limoge condensed milk container.

