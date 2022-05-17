North Central Florida Treasures: Limoge condensed milk container for fine china

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins explains the uniqueness of having limoge fine china set in the 1900′s.

In the mid 1850′s condensed milk was invented, however having a can of milk on the dinner table was not appealing, so fine china sets became

popular for high class at the time to cover the metal container in which to milk was in.

This fine china set was often matched to the other china pieces owned and often hand painted, the limoge condensed milk container.

