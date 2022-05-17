The Ocala City Council is meeting to consider a 2nd power cost adjustment increase
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala City Council members are considering a 2nd power cost adjustment increase.
This will keep city utility costs from going into the red.
This meeting is at 4 p.m.
TRENDING STORY: Lake City council members are headed in a new direction to fill the open city manager position
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.