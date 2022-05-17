Ocala man jailed on child pornography charges
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A resident of Ocala is in jail on thirty child pornography charges.
74-year-old Edward Calvert faces charges of possession of child pornography and transmission of child porn.
Marion County Sheriff’s deputies raided a home on Northwest 62nd Avenue on Friday.
A forensics technician combed through the data on Calvert’s computer.
Calvert is being held on a 150 thousand dollar bond.
