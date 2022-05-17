Ocala man jailed on child pornography charges

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A resident of Ocala is in jail on thirty child pornography charges.

74-year-old Edward Calvert faces charges of possession of child pornography and transmission of child porn.

Marion County Sheriff’s deputies raided a home on Northwest 62nd Avenue on Friday.

A forensics technician combed through the data on Calvert’s computer.

Calvert is being held on a 150 thousand dollar bond.

TRENDING STORY: Judge rules City of Ocala to repay citizens $79 million dollars for illegally collected fire fee tax

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.