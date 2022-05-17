One person struck by lightning in Columbia County; two others also taken to the hospital

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The National Weather Service confirms three people were hospitalized after a lightning strike.

According to Columbia County Emergency Services, one person was struck in Lulu near the intersection of Southeast Ebenezer Road and Dorothea Terrace.

Two other people nearby were also taken to the hospital.

The condition of the victims is unknown at this time.

TRENDING STORY: Alachua County Commissioner Mary Alford resigns

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.