Qualifying candidates prepare for this year’s election

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The deadline for candidates to qualify by petition for this year’s elections have passed and most races are taking shape.

In statehouse District 21, which now covers most of eastern Alachua County, Hollye Merton has filed to run as a Republican against incumbent Democrat Yvonne Hayes Hinson.

In District 20, which now stretches from Ocala to Green Cove Springs, incumbent Republican Bobby Payne has drawn a primary challenge from Luis Antonio Miguel, whose candidacy switched from District 19 due to redistricting.

