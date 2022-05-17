Qualifying candidates prepare for this year’s election

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The deadline for candidates to qualify by petition for this year’s elections have passed and most races are taking shape.

In statehouse District 21, which now covers most of eastern Alachua County, Hollye Merton has filed to run as a Republican against incumbent Democrat Yvonne Hayes Hinson.

In District 20, which now stretches from Ocala to Green Cove Springs, incumbent Republican Bobby Payne has drawn a primary challenge from Luis Antonio Miguel, whose candidacy switched from District 19 due to redistricting.

