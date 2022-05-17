“As quickly as it arrived, it left”: Food Banks struggle to keep up with demand for baby formula

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Food bank officials across North Central Florida agree the demand for baby formula simply outweighs the supply provided by donations.

Bread of the Mighty Food Bank is struggling to keep up with demand. The food bank partners with more than 170 agencies across five North Central Florida counties to provide food and other supplies.

Communications Director Maureen Quinlan said baby formula has been at the top of most grocery lists.

“So as you can see we basically have baby food or for toddlers, but not baby formula. We did receive a large donation about a month ago but as quickly as it arrived, it left,” said Quinlan. “Its a little bit unnerving to see shelves so empty.”

This means representatives from partner agencies aren’t able to supply formula to their food pantries.

RELATED STORY: Baby formula shortage: How North Central Florida parents are affected

Celete Frazier travels to Gainesville from Williston weekly. She said she’s searching for baby formula to bring back to families, relying on donations, to feed their children.

“Just this weekend we’ve had like 10 calls for baby formula.” said Frazier. “A lot of them are from low-income families and formula can get up to 50 dollars and they just don’t have it in their budget.”

Food bank and pantry officials are asking for help through donations. They add any formula’s provided will make a difference.

“The baby has to eat the baby has to have its formula so we are exercising all our resources to help the do that,” said Frazier.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.