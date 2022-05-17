Advertisement

Rep. Corrine Brown expected to plead guilty before second trial

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Court documents show former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown, whose initial conviction in a charity fraud case was tossed out by an appeals court, will plead guilty before a second trial.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Corrigan scheduled a change of plea hearing Wednesday morning for Brown, a once-powerful Florida Democrat who had previously pleaded not guilty to 18 charges including mail and wire fraud.

The second trial had been set to begin in September. Brown’s original 2017 conviction was tossed by an appeals court because Corrigan improperly removed a juror who said the “Holy Spirit” told him she was innocent. Before the fraud case, Brown represented the Jacksonville area in Congress for about 25 years.

