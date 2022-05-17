Advertisement

State Attorney Brian Kramer launches program to inform convicted felons about their voting rights

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Office of the State Attorney 8th Circuit is trying to clear up confusion about voting rights after 10 inmates at the Alachua County Jail were charged with trying to illegally vote in the 2020 election.

State Attorney Brian Kramer is partnering with the Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Office for the “V8th Program.” Kramer will offer his opinion on whether an individual has completed all the terms of their sentence and is therefore allowed to vote.

Kramer acknowledges many people with criminal records may be confused about whether they can legally cast a ballot following the passage of a constitutional amendment in 2018. The program aims to assure former felons they will not be prosecuted for exercising the right to vote.

On Tuesday, the state attorney will officially announce the program at a press conference at the State Attorney’s Office in Gainesville.

In April, 10 people who registered to vote inside the Alachua County Jail during an elections office registration event in 2020 were charged. FDLE investigators said in a report that Alachua County Elections Office officials did not properly inform inmates about their eligibility to vote.

