Two Alachua County commissioners test positive for COVID-19

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - City workshops on affordable housing are being pushed to June due to a Covid outbreak among city leaders.

Commissioners and mayoral candidates David Arreola and Harvey Ward tested positive for COVID-19.

This is the second time Commissioner Arreola has contracted the virus.

City leaders say they hope to have a quorum for their regularly scheduled meeting Thursday.

TRENDING STORY: Alachua County Commissioner Mary Alford resigns

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.