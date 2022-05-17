Two Alachua County commissioners test positive for COVID-19
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - City workshops on affordable housing are being pushed to June due to a Covid outbreak among city leaders.
Commissioners and mayoral candidates David Arreola and Harvey Ward tested positive for COVID-19.
This is the second time Commissioner Arreola has contracted the virus.
City leaders say they hope to have a quorum for their regularly scheduled meeting Thursday.
