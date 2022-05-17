Advertisement

Two people injured in Ocala crash

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people were hurt in a crash on East Silver Springs Boulevard.

First responders arrived around 2:30 pm.

They found two Ford SUVs, one flipped over on its roof, and the other with moderate damage to the front.

The driver and passenger in one of the vehicles were taken to the hospital.

No other injuries were reported.

