Two people injured in Ocala crash

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people were hurt in a crash on East Silver Springs Boulevard.

First responders arrived around 2:30 pm.

They found two Ford SUVs, one flipped over on its roof, and the other with moderate damage to the front.

The driver and passenger in one of the vehicles were taken to the hospital.

No other injuries were reported.

TRENDING STORY: Judge rules City of Ocala to repay citizens $79 million dollars for illegally collected fire fee tax

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.