16-year-old accused of producing child porn now charged as an adult

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A 16-year-old in Alachua County is now being charged as an adult after being accused of producing child pornography of a victim under the age of twelve.

Tuesday, Travis Richardson was booked into the Alachua County Jail on seven counts of possession of depictions of child sex conduct.

On May 10, Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Richardson during a search warrant at his home on Northeast 19th Place.

His bond was set at $350,000.

