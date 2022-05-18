Advertisement

The 8th Circuit State Attorney is launching a program to inform convicted felons about their voting rights

By Kristin Chase
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “Unfortunately people were incarcerated who had been incarcerated and served their sentences”, Ron Rawls works with the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition.

He says he was not pleased hearing about the ten Alachua County inmate arrests, because of the confusion.

“I understand the state attorneys side that it is the law. So I am glad they are offering solutions to avoid those types of actions again” said Rawls.

The Voting Rights Restoration Verification program other wise known as “V8″, gives convicted felons the opportunity to send the attorneys office all the information they know about their sentencing.

The office will send back a letter to let them know if they’re verified or not.

“We can tell someone if we undertake this decision making process for you and we decide that you were eligible we can simply assure you that if you vote we will not prosecute you and the eighth judicial circuit for any offense with voting” said state attorney, Brian Kramer.

Although, this is just an opinion. Elections supervisors have the final say if someone can actually cast a ballot on election day.

Officials say the program did not start because of the alachua county inmate arrests, it had been in the works before then.

“A lot of times they just don’t they just don’t know if they owe fees and fines I think this is gong to be a wonderful resource” said Alchua County Supervisor of Elections, Kim Barton.

The V8 program is for convicted felons in Alachua, Baker, Bradford, Gilchrist, Levy and Union counties.

“People can feel at ease when they do something as simple as voting” said Rawls.

This is the first circuit court in Florida to launch the program and state attorney Brian Kramer hopes others will join.

