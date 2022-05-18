ACPS approves interim superintendent contract through 2024

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Interim Alachua County Superintendent Shane Andrew will now serve as superintendent until 2024.

The Alachua County School Board approved his contract unanimously in last night’s meeting.

Andrew’s contract comes with a $175,000 salary plus an $800 monthly car allowance.

It’s the same salary amount approved for former Superintendent Carlee Simon.

Andrew’s contract expires on June 30th, 2024.

TRENDING STORY: 8th Circuit State Attorney launches program to inform convicted felons about their voting rights

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.