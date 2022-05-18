Advertisement

ACPS approves interim superintendent contract through 2024

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Interim Alachua County Superintendent Shane Andrew will now serve as superintendent until 2024.

The Alachua County School Board approved his contract unanimously in last night’s meeting.

Andrew’s contract comes with a $175,000 salary plus an $800 monthly car allowance.

It’s the same salary amount approved for former Superintendent Carlee Simon.

Andrew’s contract expires on June 30th, 2024.

