Alachua teen to be tried as an adult for charges of producing child pornography of s victim under the age of twelve

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A 16-year-old in Alachua County is now being charged as an adult after being accused of producing child pornography of a victim under the age of twelve.

Today, Travis Richardson was booked into the Alachua County Jail on seven counts of possession of depictions of child sex conduct.

One week ago, Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Richardson during a search warrant at his home on Northeast 19th place.

He is being held on a 350-thousand-dollar bond.

