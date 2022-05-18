Advertisement

Designing a different recipe for success: Meet the creator of ‘Kookin with Khai’

By Julia Laude
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - He’s designing a different recipe for success with his culinary degree. His name is Malikhai Thomas and he’s the creator of ‘Kookin with Khai’, an Ocala company making homemade chipotle honey “anything sauce.”

It was inside the culinary kitchen at the Marion Technical College (MTC) where ‘Kookin with Khai’ was born. In 2018, Thomas decided to pursue a career in the culinary arts and enrolled at MTC.

“I honestly never thought I would be in the position that I’m in right now,” Thomas said.

His favorite place to eat is Chili’s, where his favorite dish is, you guessed it, the Honey-Chipotle Chicken Crispers. When trying to get the same flavors at home, he couldn’t find a sauce that fit the bill.

“Honey chipotle sounds good, but whenever I looked on the shelf, I wouldn’t see honey chipotle,” he said.

So he decided to make his own version.

“There’s no such thing as a silly idea,” said Chef Damon Vitale, a former culinary arts instructor at MTC and Thomas’ mentor. He said Thomas was a good student and was “always eager to learn.”

Thomas came to him with his “anything sauce” idea and helped him get his start.

“One day after school we decided to stay and work on it and tweak it and for several days after that, he continued to work his craft,” Vitale said.

Working his craft online, at festivals, and in stores. Thomas has his sauce at two Ocala locations, at the meat market on the corner of 27th and 40 and in a fish market called Little key west of Ocala, off of magnolia. The sauce is also packaged at Prima Foods International, across from MTC.

“Before culinary school, I kept to myself. I didn’t put myself out there. I was letting opportunities pass me by, but when I got here and I met Chef Damon, he saw the potential that I didn’t see in myself and he pushed me a lot,” said Thomas. “I’m glad I listened to myself and finally listened to myself, and decided to do what I wanted to do.”

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
No one was injured, but witnesses were shocked this happened in their neighborhood.
Four teens including two out on bond for manslaughter in Belleview were arrested for a drive-by shooting in Ocala
(FILE)
Florida Migration Report shows hundreds of people moving to Ocala
“I look outside and there’s 20 people out there with helmets and guns:” Witnesses react to Live...
“I look outside and there’s 20 people out there with helmets and guns”: Witnesses react to Live Oak father and son arrested by FBI agents
ASO deputies search home during investigation.
16-year-old arrested for producing porn of child under the age of 12

Latest News

Designing a different recipe for success: Meet the creator of ‘Kookin with Khai’
Designing a different recipe for success: Meet the creator of ‘Kookin with Khai’ 5p
HIPPODROME SUMMER
Hippodrome Theatre hosting summer camp programs
Mexican man arrested for human trafficking
I-75 traffic stop leads to human smuggling arrest
Mexican man arrested on human smuggling charges after traffic stop