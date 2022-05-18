Designing a different recipe for success: Meet the creator of ‘Kookin with Khai’

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - He’s designing a different recipe for success with his culinary degree. His name is Malikhai Thomas and he’s the creator of ‘Kookin with Khai’, an Ocala company making homemade chipotle honey “anything sauce.”

“It can be used for anything, with anything, anyway," the label on the sauce bottle reads.

It was inside the culinary kitchen at the Marion Technical College (MTC) where ‘Kookin with Khai’ was born. In 2018, Thomas decided to pursue a career in the culinary arts and enrolled at MTC.

“I honestly never thought I would be in the position that I’m in right now,” Thomas said.

His favorite place to eat is Chili’s, where his favorite dish is, you guessed it, the Honey-Chipotle Chicken Crispers. When trying to get the same flavors at home, he couldn’t find a sauce that fit the bill.

“Honey chipotle sounds good, but whenever I looked on the shelf, I wouldn’t see honey chipotle,” he said.

So he decided to make his own version.

“There’s no such thing as a silly idea,” said Chef Damon Vitale, a former culinary arts instructor at MTC and Thomas’ mentor. He said Thomas was a good student and was “always eager to learn.”

Thomas came to him with his “anything sauce” idea and helped him get his start.

“One day after school we decided to stay and work on it and tweak it and for several days after that, he continued to work his craft,” Vitale said.

Working his craft online, at festivals, and in stores. Thomas has his sauce at two Ocala locations, at the meat market on the corner of 27th and 40 and in a fish market called Little key west of Ocala, off of magnolia. The sauce is also packaged at Prima Foods International, across from MTC.

“Before culinary school, I kept to myself. I didn’t put myself out there. I was letting opportunities pass me by, but when I got here and I met Chef Damon, he saw the potential that I didn’t see in myself and he pushed me a lot,” said Thomas. “I’m glad I listened to myself and finally listened to myself, and decided to do what I wanted to do.”

