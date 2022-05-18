Dial-in public comment option returning to Alachua County school board meetings

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Alachua County School Board call-in show is back on the air. Residents will be able to call-in to meetings once more.

Calling in for public comment was available during school board meetings during the pandemic. The nine months of service cost about $7,000. Board members unanimously agreed to bring back the service and one even changed their mind after hearing in-person public comment.

“My point today was to simply let’s get the will of the board to move ahead and I will say that coming into this meeting today I was going to vote no on this and I’ve heard enough to change my mind and that means we’ve got some good comments here,” said Alachua County School Board member, Rob Hyatt.

That cost includes someone to be in charge of screening calls in board meetings before speaking with school board members.

“I look at what we spent thus far, this year, on all types of things and when it comes to citizens having input, we all ought to be jumping for glee that we have now decided basically to reinstate the calls,” said School Board Member, Leanetta McNealy. “We need them.”

Board members say each call costs about 14 dollars and it more than likely won’t be the same system that Gainesville and Alachua county meetings use.

