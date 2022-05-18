Advertisement

Florida tops FSU on Thompson’s walk-off blast, 7-5, earns season series win

Wyatt Langford went deep twice for the Gators (33-19 overall)
Florida catcher Wyatt Langford (36) leads off from first during an NCAA baseball game against...
Florida catcher Wyatt Langford (36) leads off from first during an NCAA baseball game against Liberty on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)(Gary McCullough | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 12:08 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Strerlin Thompson cranked a two-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, giving Florida a 7-5 win and a season series victory over rival Florida State on Tuesday at Condron Ballpark. The homer was the second game-ender by a Gator to beat the Seminoles in as many years. Kendrick Calilao blasted a walk-off homer in the 10th inning to win last season’s home matchup.

Florida previously beat FSU, 6-3 in their neutral site game in Jacksonville and fell to the Seminoles in Tallahassee, 5-0.

The game also started with a bang. Wyatt Langford hit his first of two home runs leading off the bottom of the first. Langford’s 19 homers are now tied with Jud Fabian for the team lead.

The rest of the scoring was done by the top of the fourth inning, after former Gator Jordan Carrion delivered an RBI single for the Seminoles, tying the game, 5-5. Both bullpens did the job until the ninth, including Tyler Nesbitt’s three and a third innings of one-hit relief.

Florida improves to 33-19 overall, wins for the 19th time in the last 23 meetings against FSU, and enhances its NCAA tournament resume with a win over the No. 21 Seminoles. Florida remains at home to begin a three-game series against South Carolina on Thursday.

