Fort White, Dixie County softball teams join baseball teams in state semis

Suwannee claims region crown in 4A baseball
Round of eight highlights involving NCFL baseball, softball teams
By Kevin Wells
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 12:24 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(WCJB) -The postseason of 2022 will go down as historic for Dixie County and Fort White High Schools. The Bears and Indians secured softball region titles on Tuesday, joining the schools’ two baseball programs, who had previously advanced. In the case of all four squads, it’s their first time advancing to a state semifinal round.

In Cross City, the Bears’ softball team mauled Taylor, 9-0. Dixie County won its 10th in a row and improved to 21-4 overall.

At Fort White, the Indians won their season rubber match against Union County, 4-0 behind dominant pitching from freshman Kadence Compton. Fort White is now 15-7 after its sixth straight win.

In baseball, Suwannee secured its second 4A region title in four years, defeating Bishop Kenny 5-3. The Bulldogs are on a 15-game winning streak and will take on Island Coast in Monday’s semifinals at 4 p.m. in Fort Myers.

