Gov Ron DeSantis announces infrastructure plan, speaks on high gas prices

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis is making infrastructure improvements in a Panhandle county.

More than three million dollars is going to expand manufacturing in Okaloosa County.

The money comes from the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund.

It will be used to expand roads, rail lines, and utility infrastructure at the Shoal River Ranch industrial site.

DeSantis says the investment will lead to eleven thousand new jobs.

The Shoal River site is expected to have an economic impact of nearly forty-eight million dollars.

While visiting Okaloosa County, the governor also spoke about the rising gas prices.

DeSantis said the policies of President Biden and the Democratic Party are making the problem worse.

“They will not do more energy in the United States and the result is they’ve really reduced our ability to be energy independent and produce our own energy.”

“They’re canceling oil and gas leases in places like Alaska and the people who have to fill up their gas tanks are the ones paying the price for those bad policies.”

Gas prices in Florida are at a record high.

According to the American Automobile Association, the average cost for a gallon in the sunshine state is four dollars and fifty cents.

