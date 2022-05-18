Advertisement

GPD officers arrest man after finding a gun and multiple drugs in his vehicle

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is in jail after officers say he was in possession of illegal substances and a gun.

According to Gainesville Police Department reports, 24-year-old Calvin Bradley was arrested yesterday evening after he fled the scene of a trespassing call.

After Bradley was caught by officers they searched his car.

Officers found a gun in the vehicle along with over 300 grams of marijuana, 33 grams of crack cocaine, and three grams of molly.

Bradley is being held in the Alachua County Jail on felony possession and drug trafficking charges.

TRENDING STORY: 8th Circuit State Attorney launches program to inform convicted felons about their voting rights

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
No one was injured, but witnesses were shocked this happened in their neighborhood.
Four teens including two out on bond for manslaughter in Belleview were arrested for a drive-by shooting in Ocala
(FILE)
Florida Migration Report shows hundreds of people moving to Ocala
“I look outside and there’s 20 people out there with helmets and guns:” Witnesses react to Live...
“I look outside and there’s 20 people out there with helmets and guns”: Witnesses react to Live Oak father and son arrested by FBI agents
ASO deputies search home during investigation.
16-year-old arrested for producing porn of child under the age of 12

Latest News

WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
ROCKET TEAM
Ocala middle school students celebrate success in the National Rocket Competition
ROCKET TEAM
ROCKET CLUB
ACPS SUPERINTENDENT
ACPS approves interim superintendent contract through 2024