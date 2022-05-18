GPD officers arrest man after finding a gun and multiple drugs in his vehicle

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is in jail after officers say he was in possession of illegal substances and a gun.

According to Gainesville Police Department reports, 24-year-old Calvin Bradley was arrested yesterday evening after he fled the scene of a trespassing call.

After Bradley was caught by officers they searched his car.

Officers found a gun in the vehicle along with over 300 grams of marijuana, 33 grams of crack cocaine, and three grams of molly.

Bradley is being held in the Alachua County Jail on felony possession and drug trafficking charges.

