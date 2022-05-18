To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua Habitat for Humanity is celebrating another finished House. The celebration will take place at 4225 NE 17th Terrace.

The Whole House Sponsor, McCloud General Trades, UF Habitat Campus Chapter and city officials will be there.

The Celebration begins at 9:30am on May 18th.

TRENDING STORY: 16-year-old accused of producing child porn now charged as an adult

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.