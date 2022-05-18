Advertisement

Alachua Habitat for Humanity is celebrating another finished House

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua Habitat for Humanity is celebrating another finished House. The celebration will take place at 4225 NE 17th Terrace.

The Whole House Sponsor, McCloud General Trades, UF Habitat Campus Chapter and city officials will be there.

The Celebration begins at 9:30am on May 18th.

