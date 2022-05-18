Advertisement

High Springs Community begins planning Downtown developments

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - The High Springs Community Redevelopment Agency had its first public event to talk about Downtown developments.

City leaders are calling it the “Social Soiree.”

The Opera House in Downtown High Springs hosted the event yesterday.

City leaders say people can expect plans to beautify the downtown area plus updates on Main Street traffic changes.

David Sutton tells TV20, “...we need to work together and collectively if we can help transform High Springs into something that works for everyone.”

Guest speaker Gainesville Health and Fitness owner Joe Cirulli was featured at the event.

TRENDING STORY: Local Pastor hosts Prayer Breakfast in Gainesville

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
No one was injured, but witnesses were shocked this happened in their neighborhood.
Four teens including two out on bond for manslaughter in Belleview were arrested for a drive-by shooting in Ocala
(FILE)
Florida Migration Report shows hundreds of people moving to Ocala
“I look outside and there’s 20 people out there with helmets and guns:” Witnesses react to Live...
“I look outside and there’s 20 people out there with helmets and guns”: Witnesses react to Live Oak father and son arrested by FBI agents
ASO deputies search home during investigation.
16-year-old arrested for producing porn of child under the age of 12

Latest News

High Springs Community seeks development
High Springs plans to improve city
Lawmakers Seek Approval from EPA for Pesticide
Representatives seek Pesticide approval for Citrus Greening
Lawmakers Seek Approval from EPA for Pesticide
Representatives Seek Pesticide Approval
Stay Ready with this Hurricane Preparedness Forum
What to Expect This Hurricane Season