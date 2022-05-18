High Springs Community begins planning Downtown developments

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - The High Springs Community Redevelopment Agency had its first public event to talk about Downtown developments.

City leaders are calling it the “Social Soiree.”

The Opera House in Downtown High Springs hosted the event yesterday.

City leaders say people can expect plans to beautify the downtown area plus updates on Main Street traffic changes.

David Sutton tells TV20, “...we need to work together and collectively if we can help transform High Springs into something that works for everyone.”

Guest speaker Gainesville Health and Fitness owner Joe Cirulli was featured at the event.

