I-75 traffic stop leads to human smuggling arrest

MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Mexican man is in jail in Alachua County accused of smuggling people across state lines after they crossed the border.

According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, 29-year-old David Ramirez-Ayuso was pulled over in Micanopy yesterday afternoon.

Ayuso and the two others in the vehicle only had Mexican ID cards.

Ayuso admitted to smuggling other immigrants from the border in the past two weeks.

Ayuso is being held in the Alachua county jail on smuggling charges.

His bond is set at 2 million dollars.

