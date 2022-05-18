Local Pastor hosts Prayer Breakfast in Gainesville

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Christian Pastors Association is having a Prayer Breakfast at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 18th.

The breakfast will take place at Mount Carmel Baptist Church.

The purpose of the gathering is to care for local, elected officials and the local community.

To attend, RSVP by contacting Reverend Alex Farmer at alex@servantsanglican.org or 352-870-4424.

TRENDING STORY: 8th Circuit State Attorney launches program to inform convicted felons about their voting rights

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.