Newberry woman celebrates her 100th birthday
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - Evelyn McGehee Etheredge is celebrating her 100th birthday!
Evelyn started her career as a home economics instructor and eventually retired from working as a 2nd-grade teacher, following a 35-year career.
She was married to local farmer and WWll vet, B.T. Etheredge, for 50 years. They had four children.
At the age of 100, she spends most of her time on her front porch in a rocker, watching the world go by. She is often surrounded by grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
TRENDING STORY: Ocala middle school students celebrate success in the National Rocket Competition
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.