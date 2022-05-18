Advertisement

Newberry woman celebrates her 100th birthday

Evelyn Etheredge
Evelyn Etheredge
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - Evelyn McGehee Etheredge is celebrating her 100th birthday!

Evelyn started her career as a home economics instructor and eventually retired from working as a 2nd-grade teacher, following a 35-year career.

She was married to local farmer and WWll vet, B.T. Etheredge, for 50 years. They had four children.

Evelyn Etheredge 2
Evelyn Etheredge 2

At the age of 100, she spends most of her time on her front porch in a rocker, watching the world go by. She is often surrounded by grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

