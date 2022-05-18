Advertisement

Ocala middle school students celebrate success in the National Rocket Competition

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A group of North-Central Florida middle school students are celebrating success.

They were at a National Rocket Competition in Washington D.C.

The 6th-grade team from the Cornerstone School in Ocala placed 12th.

The 7th-grade team came in 85th.

This is out of more than 100 teams from 27 states.

The goal of the competition was to launch a vessel carrying two eggs 835 feet into the air for at least 41 to 44 seconds without breaking them.

The Cornerstone School was the only school in the state to send a team to the competition.

TRENDING STORY: High Springs Community begins planning Downtown developments

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
No one was injured, but witnesses were shocked this happened in their neighborhood.
Four teens including two out on bond for manslaughter in Belleview were arrested for a drive-by shooting in Ocala
(FILE)
Florida Migration Report shows hundreds of people moving to Ocala
“I look outside and there’s 20 people out there with helmets and guns:” Witnesses react to Live...
“I look outside and there’s 20 people out there with helmets and guns”: Witnesses react to Live Oak father and son arrested by FBI agents
ASO deputies search home during investigation.
16-year-old arrested for producing porn of child under the age of 12

Latest News

WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
GAINESVILLE DRUG ARREST
GPD officers arrest man after finding a gun and multiple drugs in his vehicle
ROCKET TEAM
ROCKET CLUB
ACPS SUPERINTENDENT
ACPS approves interim superintendent contract through 2024