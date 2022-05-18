Ocala middle school students celebrate success in the National Rocket Competition

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A group of North-Central Florida middle school students are celebrating success.

They were at a National Rocket Competition in Washington D.C.

The 6th-grade team from the Cornerstone School in Ocala placed 12th.

The 7th-grade team came in 85th.

This is out of more than 100 teams from 27 states.

The goal of the competition was to launch a vessel carrying two eggs 835 feet into the air for at least 41 to 44 seconds without breaking them.

The Cornerstone School was the only school in the state to send a team to the competition.

TRENDING STORY: High Springs Community begins planning Downtown developments

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.