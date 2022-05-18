Advertisement

Paige’s Kitchen: Ice Cream Cake Pop

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida offers the perfect weather to give you an excuse to indulge in ice cream. You can always say ice cream is the best way to beat the heat. Ice cream sandwiches that are a beautiful dessert will now be a constant hot weather solution in your freezer. Enjoy!

Ingredients

* 6 (2.5 oz) Ice cream sandwiches

* 2 (7.25 oz) Bottles of chocolate Magic Shell

* 12 Popsicle sticks

* Assorted toppings (Sprinkles, crushed cookies, chopped nuts, crushed candy bars, etc.)

Directions

Cut ice cream sandwiches in half crosswise. Place a popsicle stick in the end

Take the cap and seal off the shell topping and microwave on high for 8 seconds.

Pour an entire bottle of the heated shell topping into a Pyrex measuring cup.

Dip each pop into the shell topping and twirl until totally covered.

Allow excess to drip off and hold each pop for about a minute to give it a chance to firm up just a little.

Dip the pop into the desired decorative topping.

Place pop onto a parchment-lined baking sheet and put into the freezer.

Enjoy!

There are so many ice cream sandwich brands to choose from to pair along with this recipe. Take a look at this independent test of the top 12 ice cream sandwiches, based on taste and budget.

ICE CREAM CAKE POPS
